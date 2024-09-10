Get A Free Ride To Miami Spice In South Beach

Food lovers in Miami, it’s that time of year again—Miami Spice is in full swing, bringing a delicious array of dining options to the Magic City at unbeatable prices. For those unfamiliar, Miami Spice is an annual event where some of the city’s best restaurants offer prix fixe menus, giving you a taste of their finest dishes without breaking the bank.

But wait, it gets even better! This year, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) and the City of Miami Beach have teamed up with Freebee to make your dining experience even more delightful. Freebee, a local eco-friendly rideshare service, is offering complimentary rides to and from participating restaurants in South Beach.

From now until September 30, diners can enjoy free rides in Freebee’s stylish electric cars. Simply head to one of the designated pick-up spots south of 17th Street in South Beach, and you’ll have access to more than 60 incredible restaurants. To get started, download the Freebee app, select “South Beach – Miami Spice” as your destination, and you’re all set!

If you’re already in the designated area, the service makes it easy to get picked up or dropped off. For those driving to South Beach and parking in one of the city’s garages, you can also catch a Freebee ride from these convenient locations:

7th Street and Collins Avenue

13th Street and Collins Avenue

12th Street and Drexel Avenue

15th Street and Washington Avenue

17th Street and Convention Center Drive

Freebee operates Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. This means you can indulge in Miami Spice’s culinary delights without worrying about parking or getting home safely.

So why wait? Download the Freebee app, explore the delectable options Miami Spice has to offer, and enjoy a free, eco-friendly ride to your next culinary adventure. Bon appétit!