Get Ready for the Grace Jamaican Jerk Fest!

Miami, get ready to spice things up this Sunday, November 10th, at the 22nd Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Fest! We had Chef Reece from Chef Reece’s Kitchen stop by the Hits 97.3 studio to give us a taste of what’s in store, and his jerk chicken blew us away! Marinated with a special blend of spices he crafted himself, called *Love*, this chicken brought that perfect smoky, spicy kick that we can’t wait for you to experience.

Taking place at Miramar Regional Park from 1pm to 10pm, the Jerk Fest is more than just incredible food—think live music, a kid zone, and over 30 food vendors serving up classic and creative Caribbean dishes. It’s a celebration of culture and flavor you won’t want to miss!

Want tickets? Listen all week at 9:30am with The Jade Alexander Show, noon with Ian James, or 4pm with me, Martica Lopez, for a chance to win, or register online. Grab your friends, and we’ll see you Sunday for the tastiest event of the year!