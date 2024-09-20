Get ready to pay more money to park in Miami Beach starting October!

Miami Beach is trying to break up with spring break

Miami Beach Miami Beach is trying to break up with spring break (cristianl/Getty Images)

By Martica Lopez

Attention, South Beach partygoers! Starting October 1, Miami Beach is raising parking rates, and it’s about to get a lot more expensive to enjoy the sun.

What’s Changing?

- Street Parking: Non-residents go from $4 to $6 an hour. Ouch!

- Resident Rates: Local discounts double from $1 to $2 an hour. Thanks for that, Miami Beach!

- Surface Lots: Prices rise from $2 to $3 per hour.

- Parking Garages: Now $3 for up to four hours, up from $2.

- Mid-Beach: On-street parking jumps from $3 to $4.

- North Beach: Everything now $2 instead of $1.

- Residential Permits: Visitor permits increase from $3 to $4.

What Does This Mean for You?

If you’re planning a beach day, consider biking, rollerblading, or dusting off your flip-flops instead of driving. Parking is becoming a budget item, so prepare to spend wisely!

In short: enjoy the beach, but brace yourself for those parking fees!

