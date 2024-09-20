Get ready to pay more money to park in Miami Beach starting October!

Miami Beach Miami Beach is trying to break up with spring break (cristianl/Getty Images)

Attention, South Beach partygoers! Starting October 1, Miami Beach is raising parking rates, and it’s about to get a lot more expensive to enjoy the sun.

What’s Changing?

- Street Parking: Non-residents go from $4 to $6 an hour. Ouch!

- Resident Rates: Local discounts double from $1 to $2 an hour. Thanks for that, Miami Beach!

- Surface Lots: Prices rise from $2 to $3 per hour.

- Parking Garages: Now $3 for up to four hours, up from $2.

- Mid-Beach: On-street parking jumps from $3 to $4.

- North Beach: Everything now $2 instead of $1.

- Residential Permits: Visitor permits increase from $3 to $4.

What Does This Mean for You?

If you’re planning a beach day, consider biking, rollerblading, or dusting off your flip-flops instead of driving. Parking is becoming a budget item, so prepare to spend wisely!

In short: enjoy the beach, but brace yourself for those parking fees!