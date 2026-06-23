GIANNIS IS COMING TO MIAMI: Heat Land Two Time MVP In Blockbuster Trade

FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo walks off the court after an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, April 10, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

After years of rumors, speculation and wishful thinking from Heat fans, it’s finally happening.

The Miami Heat have reportedly acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster trade completed just hours before the 2026 NBA Draft. The deal also brings veteran forward Bobby Portis to Miami and instantly changes the balance of power in the Eastern Conference.

GOD, I trusted you at the beginning, and I will continue to trust you throughout. 🙏🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/BuRHnQS2NQ — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 22, 2026

To land the two time MVP and 10 time All Star, Miami is sending Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, the No. 13 overall pick in Tuesday’s draft, two future first round picks, a pick swap and a second round pick to Milwaukee.

The move ends an incredible 13 year run for Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. During his time with the Bucks, Giannis won two MVP awards, captured an NBA championship in 2021 and established himself as one of the greatest players of his generation.

For Miami, the addition of Giannis creates a terrifying frontcourt duo alongside Bam Adebayo. With Erik Spoelstra still leading the way and Bobby Portis adding toughness and depth, the Heat suddenly look like legitimate championship contenders once again.

The Heat have been linked to Giannis for years, dating back to his previous contract negotiations with the Bucks. Several opportunities came and went, but Pat Riley and the Heat front office finally got their superstar.

For South Florida basketball fans, this is the biggest roster move since the arrival of LeBron James in 2010. And with the NBA Draft set for Tuesday night, the rest of the league is waking up to a reality Heat fans have dreamed about for years:

Giannis Antetokounmpo is headed to Miami.