GIANNIS IS COMING TO MIAMI: Heat Land Two Time MVP In Blockbuster Trade

Bucks Heat Trade Basketball FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo walks off the court after an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, April 10, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File) (Jeffrey Phelps/AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

After years of rumors, speculation and wishful thinking from Heat fans, it’s finally happening.

The Miami Heat have reportedly acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster trade completed just hours before the 2026 NBA Draft. The deal also brings veteran forward Bobby Portis to Miami and instantly changes the balance of power in the Eastern Conference.

To land the two time MVP and 10 time All Star, Miami is sending Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, the No. 13 overall pick in Tuesday’s draft, two future first round picks, a pick swap and a second round pick to Milwaukee.

The move ends an incredible 13 year run for Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. During his time with the Bucks, Giannis won two MVP awards, captured an NBA championship in 2021 and established himself as one of the greatest players of his generation.

For Miami, the addition of Giannis creates a terrifying frontcourt duo alongside Bam Adebayo. With Erik Spoelstra still leading the way and Bobby Portis adding toughness and depth, the Heat suddenly look like legitimate championship contenders once again.

The Heat have been linked to Giannis for years, dating back to his previous contract negotiations with the Bucks. Several opportunities came and went, but Pat Riley and the Heat front office finally got their superstar.

For South Florida basketball fans, this is the biggest roster move since the arrival of LeBron James in 2010. And with the NBA Draft set for Tuesday night, the rest of the league is waking up to a reality Heat fans have dreamed about for years:

Giannis Antetokounmpo is headed to Miami.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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