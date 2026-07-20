Giannis Is Officially a Miami Heat Player and He’s Already Embracing the Pressure

FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo walks off the court after an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, April 10, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

It’s official: the Miami Heat have landed the superstar they’ve been chasing.

On Thursday, the Heat introduced Giannis Antetokounmpo and former Milwaukee Bucks teammate Bobby Portis at a packed press conference inside Kaseya Center, marking the beginning of a new era for the franchise.

“It was a no-brainer. I wanted to be here,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m excited to be here and I just want to get to work.”

The two-time NBA MVP and 2021 Finals MVP held up his new No. 7 Heat jersey alongside team president Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra as fans erupted in applause.

After wearing No. 34 throughout his legendary 13-year run with the Bucks, Giannis said changing numbers was about respecting the franchise that drafted him while signaling a fresh start in Miami.

“Thirty-four holds so much weight and so much history,” he said. “Out of respect to the organization that drafted me and that I played for for 13 years, I decided to leave that number there and start a new chapter. Hopefully I can leave my mark here in Miami.”

The 31-year-old arrives in South Florida still playing at an elite level after averaging more than 27 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game last season. He’ll now join forces with Bam Adebayo, giving the Heat one of the NBA’s most intimidating frontcourts.

Giannis said the Heat’s championship expectations were one of the biggest reasons he wanted to come to Miami.

“I know the expectations this team has. I love pressure,” he said. “I think in order for me to go to the next level, I have to get out of my comfort zone, and I feel like Miami was the place for me to be.”

Pat Riley made it clear the feeling is mutual.

“He wants to win, and he wants to win big,” Riley said. “We’re not here guaranteeing anything, but we want to win.”

Spoelstra echoed that sentiment, saying the organization believes Giannis is the type of player who can help bring a fourth Larry O’Brien Trophy to Miami.

The Heat also officially welcomed Bobby Portis, who will wear No. 95 as a nod to Interstate 95, one of South Florida’s most recognizable roadways. Portis is coming off a strong season in Milwaukee, where he led the NBA with 11 double-doubles off the bench.

Giannis also shared that he’s excited about more than just basketball. He said he’s looking forward to becoming part of the Miami community, raising his family in South Florida and creating a new home.

He even mentioned hoping to follow in the footsteps of stars like Lionel Messi and LeBron James, who arrived in Miami and quickly helped bring championships to the city.

While LeBron’s name wasn’t directly mentioned during the event, Riley couldn’t resist teasing Heat fans, saying the franchise had just “landed a 747 with Giannis” while hinting there may still be room for another blockbuster addition.

Whether another superstar joins him or not, one thing is certain: the Giannis era in Miami has officially begun.