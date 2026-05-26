Giant 10 Foot Lionel Messi Inflatable Hits Lowe’s Ahead of World Cup Run

FC Cincinnati v Inter Miami CF CINCINNATI, OHIO - MAY 13: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after winning the MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF at TQL Stadium on May 13, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

World Cup excitement is getting supersized thanks to Lowe’s.

The retailer is now selling a giant 10 foot inflatable standup of soccer legend Lionel Messi ahead of what is expected to be his final World Cup appearance with Argentina.

The massive inflatable is part of Lowe’s new “Epically More Messi” campaign and is already turning heads online.

Fans who want the larger than life decoration will need to act fast because it will only be available at select stores. MyLowe’s Rewards members can purchase the inflatable for $99.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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