Giant “Dinosaur” Lizards Are Taking Over South Florida Canals

If you thought green iguanas were peak South Florida chaos, think again.

Nile monitor lizards are spreading across the state, especially along our canal systems. These massive reptiles can grow longer than six feet and are now firmly established in places like Cape Coral, with sightings in Palm Beach, Miami Dade and Broward counties.

Native to sub Saharan Africa, they likely arrived through the pet trade. Some escaped, others were released when they became too large to handle. Once they reached the canals, they found the perfect setup. South Florida’s waterways function like highways for a semi aquatic predator.

Unlike iguanas, Nile monitors are carnivores. They eat fish, birds, turtles, small mammals and even young crocodiles. They are strong swimmers, capable climbers and can stay underwater for up to 15 minutes.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission lists them as a prohibited invasive species and urges residents not to approach them. Sightings can be reported through the IveGot1 app.

So if you spot what looks like a small dinosaur near your dock, take a photo and call it in.