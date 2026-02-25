Giant “Dinosaur” Lizards Are Taking Over South Florida Canals

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

If you thought green iguanas were peak South Florida chaos, think again.

Nile monitor lizards are spreading across the state, especially along our canal systems. These massive reptiles can grow longer than six feet and are now firmly established in places like Cape Coral, with sightings in Palm Beach, Miami Dade and Broward counties.

Native to sub Saharan Africa, they likely arrived through the pet trade. Some escaped, others were released when they became too large to handle. Once they reached the canals, they found the perfect setup. South Florida’s waterways function like highways for a semi aquatic predator.

Unlike iguanas, Nile monitors are carnivores. They eat fish, birds, turtles, small mammals and even young crocodiles. They are strong swimmers, capable climbers and can stay underwater for up to 15 minutes.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission lists them as a prohibited invasive species and urges residents not to approach them. Sightings can be reported through the IveGot1 app.

So if you spot what looks like a small dinosaur near your dock, take a photo and call it in.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need