Glow Pickleball Coming To Lauderhill

Alright, folks, here’s the deal: if you’ve ever found yourself wondering how to combine your love of awkward paddles, neon lights, and a suspiciously popular sport that involves a wiffle ball, then have I got news for you.

The City of Lauderhill Parks and Recreation Department is throwing a Glow Pickleball party on Friday, September 13th, at 8:30 p.m. at Westwind Park. Yep, that’s right—pickleball under the stars, with the added bonus of glowing like a highlighter in a rave. And no, I don’t play pickleball, but I’ve seen enough social media posts to know that it’s the hottest thing since sliced bread.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Do I really need to pay $35 to slap a plastic ball around in the dark?” The answer is yes. Why? Because that fee gets you a Glow Pickleball T-shirt, and we all know that the best part of any event is the merch. Plus, you’ll get to experience the thrill of playing a sport you either already love or are just curious about—all while lit up like a Christmas tree.

But here’s the catch: spots are limited. So if you want in on this luminous pickleball extravaganza, you better register ASAP. Because, let’s be honest, who doesn’t want to be part of the one night where it’s socially acceptable to say, “I played pickleball, and I glowed while doing it”?