Golden Glades Alert: Six Nights of Closures on I-95, Palmetto & Turnpike

Overnight ramp closures on Parkway West in Allegheny County to begin Tuesday
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Heads up, South Florida drivers—if the Golden Glades Interchange already feels like a puzzle, it’s about to get a little trickier. Crews are back at it with paving, drainage upgrades, and barrier wall work, and that means closures you’ll want to plan around.

When: Sunday, Oct. 5 through Thursday, Oct. 10Where: I-95, the Palmetto (SR 826), and Florida’s Turnpike in the Golden Glades area

What to Expect:

  • I-95 Southbound: Full closure at Exit 12 (11 p.m.–5 a.m. Sunday night).
  • I-95 Northbound: Full closure at SR 916/NW 135th Street (11 p.m.–5 a.m. Monday night).
  • I-95 Express Lanes: Both directions closed Monday–Thursday overnight between NW 30th St. and Miami Gardens Dr. Use general purpose lanes instead.
  • Florida’s Turnpike: Up to two lanes closed nightly between Miami Gardens Dr. and I-95 (9 p.m.–5 a.m.).
  • Palmetto Expressway (SR 826): A new bridge ramp is open at NW 167th Street/NW 2nd Ave, and traffic is being shifted there as part of the project.

Why it Matters:

If you’re late-night cruising back from Miami Beach, heading home from a Heat or Dolphins game, or just trying to make it through Miami Gardens without pulling your hair out, expect detours and extra travel time.

The Golden Glades Interchange project is one of the biggest traffic overhauls in Miami-Dade, and while it’s a headache now, the goal is smoother rides in the future.

👉 For official updates and detour maps, check the FDOT Golden Glades Project page.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

