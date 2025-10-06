Golden Glades Alert: Six Nights of Closures on I-95, Palmetto & Turnpike

Heads up, South Florida drivers—if the Golden Glades Interchange already feels like a puzzle, it’s about to get a little trickier. Crews are back at it with paving, drainage upgrades, and barrier wall work, and that means closures you’ll want to plan around.

When: Sunday, Oct. 5 through Thursday, Oct. 10Where: I-95, the Palmetto (SR 826), and Florida’s Turnpike in the Golden Glades area

What to Expect:

I-95 Southbound : Full closure at Exit 12 (11 p.m.–5 a.m. Sunday night).

: Full closure at Exit 12 (11 p.m.–5 a.m. Sunday night). I-95 Northbound : Full closure at SR 916/NW 135th Street (11 p.m.–5 a.m. Monday night).

: Full closure at SR 916/NW 135th Street (11 p.m.–5 a.m. Monday night). I-95 Express Lanes : Both directions closed Monday–Thursday overnight between NW 30th St. and Miami Gardens Dr. Use general purpose lanes instead.

: Both directions closed Monday–Thursday overnight between NW 30th St. and Miami Gardens Dr. Use general purpose lanes instead. Florida’s Turnpike : Up to two lanes closed nightly between Miami Gardens Dr. and I-95 (9 p.m.–5 a.m.).

: Up to two lanes closed nightly between Miami Gardens Dr. and I-95 (9 p.m.–5 a.m.). Palmetto Expressway (SR 826): A new bridge ramp is open at NW 167th Street/NW 2nd Ave, and traffic is being shifted there as part of the project.

Why it Matters:

If you’re late-night cruising back from Miami Beach, heading home from a Heat or Dolphins game, or just trying to make it through Miami Gardens without pulling your hair out, expect detours and extra travel time.

The Golden Glades Interchange project is one of the biggest traffic overhauls in Miami-Dade, and while it’s a headache now, the goal is smoother rides in the future.

👉 For official updates and detour maps, check the FDOT Golden Glades Project page.