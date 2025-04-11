Good Grief: A Two-Night Comedy Show at La Sala Miami

If you’ve ever laughed at the wrong moment or cried at a totally random one—same. That’s exactly the vibe this weekend at Good Grief: A Comedy Showcase, happening Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. at La Sala (8837 SW 40th St).

This isn’t your average night of stand-up. Good Grief takes all the messy, awkward, heartbreaking parts of life and flips them into comedy gold—with a mix of stand-up, storytelling, and even a PowerPoint presentation or two.

At the heart of it all is Stephanie Perez, a Miami-born powerhouse who created the show while grieving the loss of her mom. We both went to FIU, and yes—she’s still that girl. “We’re scared to talk about death. Everyone just wants to talk about the good stuff, but that’s only half of life. What about the other half? What joy can we find in the middle of the chaos?”

The show features four performers who’ve each dealt with personal loss—and somehow found the funny in it. It’s raw, real, and weirdly healing. After the laughs, stick around for a post-show talkback where you can share your own story or just vibe with people who get it.

Whether you’re grieving or just human, Good Grief is one of those rare shows that’ll hit you in the heart and the funny bone.



