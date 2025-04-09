Goose in the Bleachers: Wrigley Field’s Feathered Superfan

A surprise VIP stole the spotlight during the Cubs’ home opening series—and no, it wasn’t a celebrity or a rookie phenom. It was… a goose.

The feathered fan made itself right at home in the right field bleachers, casually nesting in the bushes like it had season tickets and zero rent to pay. In true Chicago fashion, the Cubs respected the bird’s boundaries—literally—by blocking off nearby seats to give it some space.

The team even contacted local wildlife experts to relocate their unexpected guest, but in classic mysterious-goose fashion, it vanished on its own overnight.

No word on whether it flew south, headed to Wrigleyville brunch, or simply had enough of the Padres series. One thing’s for sure: Wrigley Field has officially gone to the birds.