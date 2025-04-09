Goose in the Bleachers: Wrigley Field’s Feathered Superfan

Dusky Canada goose (WDFW)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A surprise VIP stole the spotlight during the Cubs’ home opening series—and no, it wasn’t a celebrity or a rookie phenom. It was… a goose.

The feathered fan made itself right at home in the right field bleachers, casually nesting in the bushes like it had season tickets and zero rent to pay. In true Chicago fashion, the Cubs respected the bird’s boundaries—literally—by blocking off nearby seats to give it some space.

The team even contacted local wildlife experts to relocate their unexpected guest, but in classic mysterious-goose fashion, it vanished on its own overnight.

No word on whether it flew south, headed to Wrigleyville brunch, or simply had enough of the Padres series. One thing’s for sure: Wrigley Field has officially gone to the birds.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!