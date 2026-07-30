Grab a Blizzard From One of These Locations and Help Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

If you needed an excuse to grab a Blizzard today, this might be the sweetest one yet.

Thursday, July 30 is Dairy Queen’s annual Miracle Treat Day, and participating DQ locations across South Florida will donate $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold to benefit Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, South Florida’s Children’s Miracle Network hospital.

That means your favorite frozen treat can help provide life-saving care, advanced medical equipment, groundbreaking research and support for local children and their families.

This year’s fundraiser includes 22 participating Dairy Queen locations across South Florida:

Broward County

Miramar – 1900 S State Rd. 7

Wilton Manors – 1950 Wilton Dr.

Pompano Beach – 2901 N Federal Hwy.

Coconut Creek – 5405 Lyons Rd.

Cooper City – 10261 Stirling Rd.

Coral Springs – 10665 Wiles Rd.

Davie – 6550 SW 39th St.

Pembroke Pines – 8364 Pines Blvd.

Sunrise – 3403 N Hiatus Rd., Suite 1

Davie – 4979 SW 148th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale – 5810 N Federal Hwy.

Palm Beach County

Royal Palm Beach – 1113 Royal Palm Beach Blvd.

North Palm Beach – 124 U.S. Highway 1

West Palm Beach – 7900 S Dixie Hwy.

Greenacres – 4828 Lake Worth Rd.

Delray Beach – 1000 Linton Blvd., Suite A-3

Treasure Coast

Stuart – 2531 NW Federal Hwy.

Port St. Lucie – 254 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd.

Port St. Lucie – 9019 S U.S. Highway 1

Monroe County

Tavernier – 92661 Overseas Hwy.

Key West – 1207 United St.

Okeechobee County

Okeechobee – 1212 S Parrott Ave.

Miracle Treat Day has become one of Dairy Queen’s biggest annual charitable events. Over the past 42 years, the company has raised more than $195 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the United States and Canada.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital has been caring for children in South Florida for more than 75 years and is the region’s only licensed specialty hospital dedicated exclusively to pediatric care. The hospital serves families throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee and Indian River counties.

Need help deciding what to order? Angelo, a Nicklaus Children’s Champion Child, recommends the Oreo Cookie Blizzard.

So if you’re looking for a cool treat to beat the South Florida heat today, stop by a participating Dairy Queen. Your Blizzard won’t just satisfy your sweet tooth, it’ll help make a real difference for local kids and their families.