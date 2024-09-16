GROSS! Extremely Sad Sandwich Sold at MIA is Getting Roasted Across The Internet

This past Friday morning, Anton Antipov, a professional bodybuilding champion and fitness model from Belarus, took to Instagram to share a rather underwhelming airport dining experience. Known for his impressive physique and fitness expertise, Antipov’s social media presence is filled with inspiring workout posts and motivational content. However, his latest post veers into the realm of culinary critique, and it’s as disappointing as it is amusing.

Antipov posted a photo of what he described as a $10 turkey and cheese “sandwich” from Miami International Airport. The price tag alone might raise eyebrows, but the real shocker comes from the visual. In his caption, Antipov candidly refers to it as a “sandwich,” though many of his 360,000 Instagram followers and the New Times staff have had trouble even calling it that.

In a message to New Times, Antipov quipped, “It’s a very depressing sad-wich,” perfectly capturing the sentiment of his post.

The Instagram caption reads, “$10 turkey and cheese sandwich at Miami Airport. It didn’t look sufficient in the clear container and I didn’t see what’s inside it until I opened it, since it was sealed, but the place closed by then as I was on a red-eye flight to London. Miami is on some bullshit.”

For $10, one might expect a bit more substance, especially at a bustling international airport where prices are notoriously inflated. Instead, Antipov’s “sandwich” looked less like a satisfying meal and more like a lamentable snack.

It’s not every day that a fitness model known for his dedication to physique and nutrition takes to social media to air grievances about airport food. Yet, Antipov’s post strikes a chord with many travelers who’ve faced similar disappointments at airports, where overpriced, underwhelming food is often the norm.

So, next time you find yourself at Miami International Airport, be prepared for the possibility of a sandwich that might not live up to expectations—just don’t say we didn’t warn you.