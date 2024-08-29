Halloween Freaks! You Can Now Keep Your Drinks Cold At The Beach In A Yeti COFFIN

Halloween is right around the corner, and whether you’re a spooky beach goth or just someone who loves a good Halloween twist, this news will make you want to grab your sunblock and your scariest costume. Yeti has teamed up with the iconic bottled water brand Liquid Death to create an ice cooler that’s not just any cooler—it’s a life-sized casket. Yes, you read that right. 🦇🍹

Why This Cooler is a Total Game-Changer

This isn’t your average cooler. Imagine a bright white casket—yes, that kind of casket—only this one is tricked out with Yeti’s Triple Foam ColdCell technology to keep your drinks icy cold. It’s got enough space to hold a whopping 378 beers, which, if you’re planning a Labor Day bash with a friend or two, might just be the perfect companion. (We won’t judge if you want to stock it up for Halloween festivities too! 😉)

But Here’s the Catch...

Before you start planning your cooler’s beachside debut, let’s talk about the price tag. There’s only ONE of these bad boys, and it’s currently up for auction on Liquid Death’s website. As of the latest update, the highest bid is around $30,000. 😱 So if you’re eyeing this for your next beach party or Halloween extravaganza, be prepared to dig deep into those pockets.

How to Get Your Hands on It

The auction ends tomorrow, so if you’re feeling lucky and have the funds, now’s the time to place your bid. Head over to Liquid Death’s website and see if you can snag this exclusive, gothic cooler. Trust us, it’ll make you the coolest ghoul on the beach or at any Halloween bash.

Whether you’re planning to use it for your beachside goth gatherings or just want a unique Halloween decoration, this cooler is a one-of-a-kind piece that will definitely make a statement.

So, what are you waiting for? Channel your inner vampire, grab your phone, and get bidding!

Happy haunting (and cooler collecting)! 🖤🌴



