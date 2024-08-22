Hangover Actress Arrested After Punching Boyfriend After Dolphins Game

Football is back baby!

Hard Rock Stadium

By Ian James

News flash from Hangover-ville! Remember Nathalie Fay? You know, the actress who graced the screen with a brief but memorable role in the first Hangover movie? Well, she’s back in the headlines, and not for a sequel. Turns out, Nathalie (whose real name is Nathalie Tordion) has been arrested in South Miami.

According to TMZ, Nathalie allegedly punched her boyfriend square in the face, earning her a nice pair of matching silver bracelets courtesy of the local police. While this twist might be worthy of a Hollywood script, it’s safe to say this isn’t the kind of action we expected from her.

Now, we’re not in the business of passing judgment here, but let’s just say that when life imitates art, things can get pretty dramatic. Here’s to hoping she finds her way out of this legal mess sooner rather than later. Until then, there’s absolutely no need for her to reprise any more aggressive roles off-screen!

Ian James

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

