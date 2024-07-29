Happy National Chicken Wing Day! Here Are The Top 5 Wing Spots in Miami

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

With many hours (3 minutes) of research and digging for the BEST wings in the 3-0-5.... here are the top 5 wing spots according to Yelp. Each spot must have at least 100 reviews to make the list. Do you agree or disagree with this top 5 list?


  1. Sports Grill Doral – 5241 NW 87th Ave Ste D107, Doral 33178 (124 reviews)
  2. Yardbird – 1600 Lenox Ave. Miami Beach 33139 (6,708 reviews)
  3. House of Wings – 1039 NW 3rd Ave. Historic Overtown 33136 (265 reviews)
  4. Fatboys Wings & Tings – 1562 NE 165th St. North Miami Beach 33162 (159 reviews)
  5. Grails Miami - 2800 N. Miami Ave 33127 (610 reviews)


