Hard Rock Cafe at Bayside Marketplace Closing After More Than 30 Years!

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 11: General view of atmosphere at Oh Polly Presents Neena Swim: Yacht Party during Miami Swim Week 2021 - Paraiso Miami Beach at Bayside Marketplace on July 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Oh Polly Presents Neena Swim )

If you’ve ever spent a day at Bayside Marketplace, chances are you’ve walked past Hard Rock Cafe. Now, one of Downtown Miami’s most recognizable restaurants is getting ready to close its doors.

The iconic waterfront location will officially close on August 19, ending a run that lasted more than three decades at Bayside.

For a lot of South Floridians, Hard Rock Cafe wasn’t necessarily a weekly stop, but it was part of the Bayside experience. Whether you were taking family from out of town, hopping on a boat tour, heading to a Heat game, or just spending the day downtown, that giant guitar was hard to miss.

The closure comes as the restaurant’s lease comes to an end, leaving many Miamians surprised that another longtime staple is disappearing from the city’s landscape.

If you’ve been thinking about stopping by one last time, you’ve got until August 19 to make it happen.