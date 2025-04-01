Hardwell reveals his Ultimate Ultra Moment, his Biggest lesson learned, and more!

Ultra Music Festival’s 25th anniversary was nothing short of legendary, and one of the biggest moments of the weekend? Hardwell closing out the Main Stage on Saturday night!

I had the chance to sit down with him before his massive set, and we talked about everything—his all-time favorite Ultra moment, what he learned from stepping away from the scene for a bit, and the one thing he refuses to travel without. (Hint: It’s not what you’d expect!)

After taking a break from DJing, Hardwell came back with a fresh perspective, and his energy on stage proves why he’s still one of the best in the game.

Want to hear everything straight from Hardwell? Watch our full interview here!