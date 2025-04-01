Hardwell reveals his Ultimate Ultra Moment, his Biggest lesson learned, and more!

Hardwell closes Ultra Music Festival 2025 (Ultra Music Festival )
By Martica Lopez

Ultra Music Festival’s 25th anniversary was nothing short of legendary, and one of the biggest moments of the weekend? Hardwell closing out the Main Stage on Saturday night!

I had the chance to sit down with him before his massive set, and we talked about everything—his all-time favorite Ultra moment, what he learned from stepping away from the scene for a bit, and the one thing he refuses to travel without. (Hint: It’s not what you’d expect!)

After taking a break from DJing, Hardwell came back with a fresh perspective, and his energy on stage proves why he’s still one of the best in the game.

Want to hear everything straight from Hardwell? Watch our full interview here!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!