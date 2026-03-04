Harry Styles Fans In Florida Can Attend Album Listening Parties This Week!

Harry Styles fans are getting a chance to hear his new album together before it officially takes over everyone’s playlists.

With only one week left before the release of his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., more than 200 record stores across the U.S. will be hosting listening parties on March 6, the same day the album drops.

The events give fans the chance to experience the album in a room full of other Harry Styles fans, especially for those who couldn’t make it to the one night only album release show in Manchester.

Florida is definitely part of the celebration. Sixteen record stores across the state will be hosting listening parties, giving fans a chance to hear the album together and grab copies on release day.

The rollout for the project has been very interactive and fan driven, with some early listening sessions already happening earlier this week to build excitement leading up to the official release.

If you’re thinking about going, check out the flyer below for all participating Florida locations and see which record store is closest to you.

Listening parties start March 6, and if you’ve ever been to one of these at a record shop, you know they can fill up fast.