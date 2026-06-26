Heading to FIFA Fan Fest in Downtown Miami? Expect Heavy Traffic This Saturday!

If you’re planning to go to FIFA Fan Fest at Bayfront Park this Saturday, June 27, especially for Colombia vs. Portugal, plan ahead because Downtown Miami is expected to be packed.
The City of Miami and the Miami Police Department are warning drivers, visitors, and residents to expect heavy traffic, large crowds, and delays throughout the day and into the night. Fan Fest runs from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., but officials are encouraging fans to arrive early because the venue could close if it reaches capacity.
Private vehicles will not be allowed to access the Fan Fest site directly, so public transportation is your best bet. If you’re driving, plan on using nearby garages or paid lots. Rideshare and taxi zones will also be available near Bayfront Park.
And of course, celebrate responsibly. Don’t drink and drive.
Are you watching Colombia vs. Portugal at Fan Fest or somewhere else? Let me know in the comments below, and as always, I will definitely do the same. Besitos.