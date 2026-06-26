Heading to FIFA Fan Fest in Downtown Miami? Expect Heavy Traffic This Saturday!

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 16: Fans watch as France's Kylian Mbappe reacts to becoming France's all-time leading scorer with 58 goals after he scored against Senegal on a television setup at the FIFA Fan Festival Miami at Bayfront Park on June 16, 2026 in Miami, Florida. The venue features live FIFA World Cup 2026 match broadcasts, entertainment stages, along with other programming throughout the tournament. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

If you’re planning to go to FIFA Fan Fest at Bayfront Park this Saturday, June 27, especially for Colombia vs. Portugal, plan ahead because Downtown Miami is expected to be packed.

The City of Miami and the Miami Police Department are warning drivers, visitors, and residents to expect heavy traffic, large crowds, and delays throughout the day and into the night. Fan Fest runs from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., but officials are encouraging fans to arrive early because the venue could close if it reaches capacity.

Private vehicles will not be allowed to access the Fan Fest site directly, so public transportation is your best bet. If you’re driving, plan on using nearby garages or paid lots. Rideshare and taxi zones will also be available near Bayfront Park.

And of course, celebrate responsibly. Don’t drink and drive.

Are you watching Colombia vs. Portugal at Fan Fest or somewhere else? Let me know in the comments below, and as always, I will definitely do the same. Besitos.