Heading Out for Lobster Mini Season in South Florida? Read This First

If you’re planning to hit the water for Florida’s annual lobster mini season, expect plenty of company and plenty of law enforcement.

The two-day recreational season kicks off July 29-30, giving divers and boaters the chance to catch spiny lobster before the regular commercial and recreational season begins. With thousands expected to head out across Florida’s coast, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) say they’ll have extra patrols on the water.

Throughout mini season, Coast Guard crews and FWC officers will conduct vessel safety inspections, check fishing licenses, and enforce both boating safety rules and lobster harvesting regulations.

“Lobster mini season is a popular event. Boaters should be prepared and make it as safe as possible,” said Scott Szczepaniak, the Coast Guard’s Southeast District recreational boating program specialist.

Officials say one of the biggest dangers during mini season is the sheer number of boats packed into the water. They urge captains to stay alert, slow down in crowded areas, and keep an eye out for divers.

Before heading out, here are a few important safety reminders:

Turn off your engine anytime divers or swimmers are in the water.

Make sure your navigation lights are working before leaving the dock.

Don’t overload your boat or exceed its weight capacity.

Wear a life jacket and use your engine cutoff switch, also known as a kill switch.

Never operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol.

Divers should also make sure they know Florida’s lobster regulations before getting in the water.

According to the FWC, spiny lobster must have a carapace measuring more than three inches, and the measurement must be taken while the lobster is still in the water. Harvesting undersized lobster or exceeding bag limits can result in citations and fines.

With South Florida expected to be one of the busiest areas during mini season, officials say a little preparation can go a long way toward keeping everyone safe and making sure your lobster trip doesn’t end with a ticket instead of dinner.