Heads Up Florida Drivers Speeding Crackdown Starts Next Week

A Colorado man was stunned when he saw a man holding on to the back of a truck that was driving at a high speed on an interstate highway.

If you have a heavy foot behind the wheel, consider this your warning.

Operation Southern Slow Down is returning to Florida next week, bringing increased law enforcement patrols to highways and major roads across the state as officers crack down on speeding drivers.

The annual campaign, which is conducted in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, also includes Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Its goal is to reduce speed related crashes, serious injuries, and traffic fatalities during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

This year’s enforcement period runs from Monday, July 13 through Saturday, July 18.

During the six day campaign, drivers can expect to see more Florida Highway Patrol troopers and local law enforcement officers monitoring traffic, along with additional public safety messaging reminding motorists to slow down.

If you want to avoid a ticket, the advice is simple: obey the speed limit, buckle up, avoid distractions like your cell phone, leave plenty of space between vehicles, and slow down in construction and school zones.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, drivers should also plan their routes ahead of time, especially during peak travel hours, and remember that larger vehicles need more distance to stop, particularly on wet roads.

Last year’s Operation Southern Slow Down resulted in more than 7,000 speeding citations being issued by the Florida Highway Patrol alone.

So if you’re commuting to work or heading out on a summer road trip next week, it may be a good time to take your foot off the gas. It could save you a ticket and make Florida’s roads a little safer for everyone.