Hello Kitty Cafe Truck at CityPlace Doral This Saturday!

Hello Kitty fans, get ready. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming back to CityPlace Doral for one day only this Saturday, January 24. You can find them in the Fountain Plaza from 11am-8pm!

This is the third year the pink cafe truck has made a stop in Doral, and it is always a popular event. The mobile cafe will be selling Hello Kitty themed treats and exclusive merchandise that is usually only available in California or at select locations.

You can expect specialty sweets like anniversary cookies, macaron sets, and madeleines. There will also be branded merchandise including drinkware, apparel, plush toys, and accessories.

The event is free and open to the public, but everything is available while supplies last. Credit and debit cards are accepted. Parking is available on site for an additional charge.

If you love Hello Kitty or you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, this is a cute and easy stop to add to your plans.

Let me know if you go and what you end up getting.