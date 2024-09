Here’s The Complete List of the 47 NEW HALLMARK MOVIES For The Holiday Season

The Hallmark Channel Has Started Playing Christmas Movies

It’s about that time... Hallmark movie season. And the network known for their cheesy holiday flicks is going ALL IN with 47 new movies starting on October 18th

Friday, Oct. 18: ‘Twas the Date Before Christmas starringRobert Buckley and Amy Groening

Saturday, Oct. 19: Holiday Crashers starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Daniella Monet, Chris McNally

Sunday, Oct. 20: Scouting for Christmas starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Carlo Marks, Marci T. House

Friday, Oct. 25: Operation Nutcracker starringAshley Newbroug, Christopher Russell

Saturday, Oct. 26: The Christmas Charade starringRachel Skarsten and Corey Sevier

Sunday, Oct. 27: The 5-Year Christmas Party starringKatie Findlay and Jordan Fisher

Friday, Nov. 1: A Carol for Two starringGinna Claire Mason, Jordan Litz, Charlotte D’amboise

Saturday, Nov. 2: Our Holiday Story starringNikki DeLoach and Warren Christie

Sunday, Nov. 3: Holiday Mismatch starringCaroline Rhea and Beth Broderick

Friday, Nov. 8: Trivia at St. Nick’s starringTammin Sursok and Brant Daugherty

Saturday, Nov. 9: Santa Tell Me starringErin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Benjamin Ayres, Christopher Russell, Kurt Szarka

Sunday, Nov. 10: ‘Tis the Season to Be Irish starringFiona Gubelmann and Eoin Macken

Friday, Nov. 15: Christmas with the Singhs starringAnuja Joshi and Ben Hollingsworth

Saturday, Nov. 16: Jingle Bell Run starring Ashley Williams and Andrew Walker

Sunday, Nov. 17: Confessions of a Christmas Letter starring Angela Kinsey and Alec Santos

Friday, Nov. 22: Christmas on Call starring Sara Canning and Ser’Darius Blain

Saturday, Nov. 23: Three Wiser Men and a Boy starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin

Sunday, Nov. 24: To Have and To Holiday starringMadeleine Arthur, Robert Bazzocchi and Eric Close

Thursday, Nov. 28: Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle starringRachel Boston, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tanner Novlan, Matthew James Dowden, and Max Lloyd-Jones

Friday, Nov. 29: A ‘90s Christmas starring Eva Bourne, Chandler Massey and Katherine Barrell

Friday, Nov. 29: Deck the Walls starring Ashley Greene, Wes Brown and Danny Pellegrino

Saturday, Nov. 30: Believe in Christmas starring Meghan Ory and John Reardon

Saturday, Nov. 30: Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story starring Hunter King, Tyler Hynes, Ed Begley Jr., Richard Riehle, Diedrich Bader, Christine Ebersole and Megyn Price

Sunday, Dec. 1: The Christmas Quest starring Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha

Friday, Dec. 6: Private Princess Christmas starringAli Skovbye, Derek Klena and Erica Durance

Saturday, Dec. 7: Sugarplummed starringMaggie Lawson and Janel Parrish

Sunday, Dec. 8: Leah’s Perfect Gift starring Emily Arlook, Evan Roderick and Barbara Niven

Friday, Dec. 13: Hanukkah on the Rocks starring Stacey Farber, Daren Kagasoff and Marc Summers

Saturday, Dec. 14: The Santa Class starring Kimberley Sustad and Benjamin Ayres

Sunday, Dec. 15: Following Yonder Star starring Brooke D’Orsay and John Brotherton

Saturday, Dec. 21: Happy Howlidays starringJessica Lowndes and the to-be-announced winner of Finding Mr. Christmas

Thursday, Oct. 24: This Time Each Year starringAlison Sweeney and Niall Matter

Thursday, Oct. 31: My Sweet Austrian Holiday starringBrittany Bristow and Will Kemp

Thursday, Nov. 7: Five Gold Rings starringHolland Roden and Nolan Gerard Funk

Thursday, Nov. 14: A Reason for the Season starringTaylor Cole and Kevin McGarry

Thursday, Nov. 21: A Novel Noel starringJulie Gonzalo and Brendan Penny

Wednesday, Nov. 27: Christmas Under the Lights starringHeather Hemmens and Marco Grazzini

Thursday, Dec. 5:A Dance in the Snow starringErica Cerra, Mark Ghanimé, Vanessa Burghardt and Dorian Giordano

Thursday, Dec. 12: All I Need for Christmas starringMallory Jansen and Dan Jeannotte

Thursday, Dec. 19:Trading Up Christmas starring Italia Ricci and Michael Xavier

Thursday, Oct. 31:Mistletoe Murders starring Sarah Drew, Peter Mooney and Sierra Marilyn Riley

Thursday, Nov. 7: Unwrapping Christmas: Tina’s Miracle starring Natalie Hall and Alec Santos Thursday, Nov. 14: Unwrapping Christmas: Mia’s Prince starringKathryn Davis and Nathan Witte

Thursday, Nov. 14: Holidazed starring Dennis Haysbert, Erin Cahill, Holland Roden, Ian Harding, John C. McGinley, Lindy Booth, Loretta Devine, Lucille Soong, Nazneen Contractor, Noemi Gonzalez, Osric Chau, Rachelle Lefevre, Ser’Darius Blain and Virginia Madsen Thursday, Nov. 21: Unwrapping Christmas: Lily’s Destiny starring Ashley Newbrough and Torrance Coombs Thursday, Nov. 28: Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia’s Reunion starring Cindy Busby and Jake Epstein

Thursday, Dec. 5: Season’s Greetings from Cherry Lane starring Jonathan Bennett, Annabelle Bourke, Corey Cott, Sarah Dugdale, Shannon Kook and Vincent Rodriguez III

Thursday, Dec. 12: Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane starringBenjamin Ayres, Catherine Bell, James Denton, Erica Durance, Julie Gonzalo and Ryan Rottman

Thursday, Dec. 12: Ready, Set, Glow! hosted by Wes Brown

Thursday, Dec. 19: Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane starring John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, Brooke D’Orsay, Chelsea Hobbs, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Sam Page and Matt Dusk

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas kicks off Friday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m. ET with ‘Twas the Date Before Christmas.