Here’s the Most Expensive Grocery Store in America

Grocery inflation has officially changed how Americans shop—and cook. Just ask Brianna Stangarone, a teacher from Irvington, New York, who recently swapped her go-to imported pecorino Romano cheese for a cheaper domestic version to keep her signature lasagna affordable. She’s also downloaded multiple grocery apps, tracks pasta prices, and has learned to walk away from items that simply cost too much.

“If something’s too expensive and it’s not a necessity,” she says, “I leave it behind.”

Stangarone’s experience reflects a broader reality. Prices for staples like dairy, beef, and pork are hovering near record highs. Coffee alone is up about 20% compared to last year. Overall, food prices rose 25.5% between December 2020 and December 2024, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data analyzed by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

The good news? Unlike rising costs in areas like insurance or auto repairs, grocery bills can still be trimmed—with a little strategy.

One of the most effective ways to save is surprisingly simple: shop at the right stores.

Most Americans already buy groceries from at least two retailers each week. But research conducted by Strategic Resource Group (SRG) shows that which stores you choose can dramatically affect your total spending. When SRG compared baskets of commonly purchased items across major grocery chains in six representative U.S. cities, the price difference between the cheapest and most expensive stores in each city exceeded 33%.

When warehouse clubs and specialty grocers were included, the gap grew even wider.

On average, Costco and BJ’s Wholesale Club offered prices more than 21% lower than Walmart, while stores like Aldi and Lidl also came in significantly cheaper. At the other end of the spectrum, shoppers at Whole Foods paid nearly 40% more than Walmart for similar baskets.

The comparisons included packaged goods, produce, and meat, using in-store prices collected during late summer 2025. Sale prices and free loyalty card discounts were factored in, though manufacturer coupons and app-only deals were excluded.

The takeaway is clear: brand loyalty may matter less than store selection. With food prices unlikely to drop dramatically anytime soon, choosing where you shop—and being willing to mix and match retailers—can mean the difference between a manageable grocery bill and sticker shock at checkout.