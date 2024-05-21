Heroic Semaritans Rescue Struggling Swimmer in Boca Inlet

A swimmer in the Boca Inlet was saved by a few good Samaritans thanks to some quick thinking.

You may remember the name Wavy Boats. They were the videographers that caught the youngsters who trashed the ocean after Boca Bash. The same folks are the ones who jumped in to save the struggling swimmer as they were out filming more content.

Seth Stern, one of the rescuers, said he saw the struggling swimmer while filming and jumped into the water with two other men.

Shoutout to Seth and the other heroes for jumping into action and saving this man’s life!



