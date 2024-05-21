Heroic Semaritans Rescue Struggling Swimmer in Boca Inlet

All Captured on Video

(RAFAEL BEN ARI/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A swimmer in the Boca Inlet was saved by a few good Samaritans thanks to some quick thinking.

You may remember the name Wavy Boats. They were the videographers that caught the youngsters who trashed the ocean after Boca Bash. The same folks are the ones who jumped in to save the struggling swimmer as they were out filming more content.

Seth Stern, one of the rescuers, said he saw the struggling swimmer while filming and jumped into the water with two other men.

Shoutout to Seth and the other heroes for jumping into action and saving this man’s life!


Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

