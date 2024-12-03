Hialeah: One of the Worst Cities to Be Single in the U.S.

Couple holding hands in countryside Back view of crop anonymous man and woman holding hands while spending free time in nature during weekend (Daniel Gonzalez/Getty Images)
By Martica Lopez

If you’re single and looking for love in Hialeah, the latest WalletHub report may have some discouraging news. According to their study on the Best & Worst Cities for Singles in 2025, Hialeah ranked 177th as one of the best cities to be single —not exactly a prime spot for finding romance. With nearly 46% of U.S. adults unmarried and dating becoming more expensive, Hialeah’s numbers aren’t helping the cause. The city ranks 153rd in economic factors (hello, affordability) and 133rd in fun and recreation (maybe that’s why your date options feel limited). Add to that a low ranking in dating opportunities (170th!), and it’s clear why Hialeah isn’t exactly the go-to for singles looking to mingle. So, if you’re tired of the struggle, maybe it’s time to expand your dating horizons. But hey, don’t let this ranking totally bring you down—Hialeah still has its charm, even if it’s not the hottest spot for singles.

For the full report and to see how your city ranks, CLICK HERE!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!