Hialeah: One of the Worst Cities to Be Single in the U.S.

If you’re single and looking for love in Hialeah, the latest WalletHub report may have some discouraging news. According to their study on the Best & Worst Cities for Singles in 2025, Hialeah ranked 177th as one of the best cities to be single —not exactly a prime spot for finding romance. With nearly 46% of U.S. adults unmarried and dating becoming more expensive, Hialeah’s numbers aren’t helping the cause. The city ranks 153rd in economic factors (hello, affordability) and 133rd in fun and recreation (maybe that’s why your date options feel limited). Add to that a low ranking in dating opportunities (170th!), and it’s clear why Hialeah isn’t exactly the go-to for singles looking to mingle. So, if you’re tired of the struggle, maybe it’s time to expand your dating horizons. But hey, don’t let this ranking totally bring you down—Hialeah still has its charm, even if it’s not the hottest spot for singles.