From Highway Chase to Hero: Taylor Swift the Pup Finds Her Forever Home

A runaway dog who led South Florida troopers on an unexpected high-speed chase has found a new purpose—and a forever home. Captured by Florida Highway Patrol and later named Taylor Swift, the spirited pup quickly stole hearts at the Humane Society of Broward County. Among her biggest fans? The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, who welcomed her into their Paws and Stripes program. Taylor will now train to become a therapy dog, helping people in need. Thanks to the Dolly’s Dream Foundation, her adoption fee is covered—and she even scored a shopping spree at the shelter’s boutique. From the fast lane to a future of healing, Taylor Swift is ready to shine.