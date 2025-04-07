From Highway Chase to Hero: Taylor Swift the Pup Finds Her Forever Home

Paws and Stripes support Brevard County inmates The therapy dogs give people a piece of home that they left behind, along with a newfound purpose. (WFTV/WFTV)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A runaway dog who led South Florida troopers on an unexpected high-speed chase has found a new purpose—and a forever home. Captured by Florida Highway Patrol and later named Taylor Swift, the spirited pup quickly stole hearts at the Humane Society of Broward County. Among her biggest fans? The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, who welcomed her into their Paws and Stripes program. Taylor will now train to become a therapy dog, helping people in need. Thanks to the Dolly’s Dream Foundation, her adoption fee is covered—and she even scored a shopping spree at the shelter’s boutique. From the fast lane to a future of healing, Taylor Swift is ready to shine.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

