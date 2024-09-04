The Historic Downtowner Restaurant Closing In Fort Lauderdale

There is still time to say goodbye.

Closed sign File photo (Pixabay)

By Ian James

The beloved Historic Downtowner Restaurant on the New River, a Fort Lauderdale gem for nearly a century, will be closing its doors on October 6th. Despite the rich history and charm of the building, owner Roger Craft couldn’t find a way to keep it going. While the future of the property remains uncertain—many think it might be replaced by yet another high-rise—there’s still time to say goodbye in style. Join the fun at Craftoberfest, their final street festival on September 28th, and celebrate the good times before this iconic spot becomes part of our cherished memories.

Ian James

Ian James

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!