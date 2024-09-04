The Historic Downtowner Restaurant Closing In Fort Lauderdale

The beloved Historic Downtowner Restaurant on the New River, a Fort Lauderdale gem for nearly a century, will be closing its doors on October 6th. Despite the rich history and charm of the building, owner Roger Craft couldn’t find a way to keep it going. While the future of the property remains uncertain—many think it might be replaced by yet another high-rise—there’s still time to say goodbye in style. Join the fun at Craftoberfest, their final street festival on September 28th, and celebrate the good times before this iconic spot becomes part of our cherished memories.