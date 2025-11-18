Hollywood Is Celebrating 100 Years and These Are the Free Events This Week!

Hollywood has been celebrating its one hundredth birthday all year, and they are keeping the party going with more free events this week. If you want something fun to do, here is the lineup.

Thursday, November 20

Sippin Fire hits the stage at the Hollywood Beach Bandshell at 7 p.m. It is a free concert right on the beach.

Friday, November 21

The annual Tree Lighting takes over the ArtsPark from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Snow flurries, a sledding hill, bounce houses, vendors, kids activities, free photos with Santa, and a live performance from On the Roxx.

Saturday, November 22

Kool and the Gang headline a free concert at the ArtsPark from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Expect a classic car show, vendors, kids activities, a laser light show, fireworks, birthday cupcakes, and a performance from Michael Arenella and His Dreamland Orchestra.

Hollywood was founded in 1925 by Joseph W Young and has grown from one square mile of farmland to one of Broward’s biggest cities. They have been celebrating that milestone all year, and these events are just part of it.