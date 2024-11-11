Honoring Our Vets: Events Throughout South Florida on Veteran’s Day

Veteran's Day FILE PHOTO: Some businesses will be closed to mark Veteran's Day. Others will be open for business. (hamara - stock.adobe.com)

Veterans Day is here! This Monday, Nov. 11, we celebrate the service and sacrifice of over 1.1 million veterans across the U.S. In his message, President Biden honored veterans as “the steel spine of this Nation” and their families as “the courageous heart.”

If you’re in South Florida, there are several ways to show your gratitude:

Coconut Grove hosts a Veterans Day Parade from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live bands and food, starting at Grand Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

hosts a Veterans Day Parade from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live bands and food, starting at Grand Avenue and Elizabeth Street. North Miami Beach will honor veterans with a ceremony at Corporal B. Hinson Park and a special breakfast at Scott Galvin Community Center.

will honor veterans with a ceremony at Corporal B. Hinson Park and a special breakfast at Scott Galvin Community Center. Miami Beach ’s 16th annual parade will include an F-16 flyover along Ocean Drive at 11:11 a.m., commemorating the WWI armistice. Also, check out “Boot Camp in Paradise,” an exhibit about Miami Beach’s role in WWII.

’s 16th annual parade will include an F-16 flyover along Ocean Drive at 11:11 a.m., commemorating the WWI armistice. Also, check out “Boot Camp in Paradise,” an exhibit about Miami Beach’s role in WWII. Palmetto Bay invites veterans to a breakfast event with guest speakers at Palmer Trinity School.

invites veterans to a breakfast event with guest speakers at Palmer Trinity School. Sweetwater celebrates with Valorfest 2024 from 4 to 10 p.m., featuring live music and radio hosts.

celebrates with Valorfest 2024 from 4 to 10 p.m., featuring live music and radio hosts. Tamarac will hold a ceremony at Veterans Park at 10:30 a.m.

Plus, many restaurants are offering veterans free meals and discounts! Thank you to all who have served.