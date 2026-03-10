Hot Honey Chicken and Guava Pastelitos? Miami-Dade Students Vote on New Lunch Items

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Students across Miami-Dade are getting a say in what could soon be showing up on their lunch trays.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools hosted its second annual food show Thursday at Miami Killian Senior High School in Southwest Miami-Dade, giving students the chance to taste-test potential new menu items.

More than 600 students from fourth through 12th grade, representing 19 different schools, sampled a variety of dishes being considered for future school lunches. Some of the options included hot honey chicken and waffles and guava pastelitos, blending popular comfort food with flavors that reflect Miami’s culture.

After trying the dishes, students voted on their favorites.

The item that receives the most votes is expected to make its way onto Miami-Dade school lunch menus next school year, giving students a direct role in shaping what they eat at school.

