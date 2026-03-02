House Music Meets the Symphony During Miami Music Week

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Miami Music Week is getting a serious glow up.

A lineup of legendary house vocalists is teaming up with a full live orchestra for a one night only performance that reimagines classic dance anthems in symphonic form. The event, called I Am House Orchestrated, takes over the James L. Knight Center on Wednesday, March 25.

The show is conceived and produced by Crystal Waters, the voice behind 90s staples like “Gypsy Woman” and “100% Pure Love.” This time, those era defining club tracks are being transformed into large scale orchestral arrangements.

Joining Waters is a powerhouse lineup that reads like a Hall of Fame of house music. Robin S, CeCe Peniston, Barbara Tucker, Ultra Naté, Inaya Day, Janice Robinson of Living Joy, Thea Austin of SNAP!, Byron Stingily of Ten City and Duane Harden will all take the stage.

Expect big vocals, live strings and pure Miami energy.

Because during Miami Music Week, even the orchestra understands the assignment.

Jade Alexander

Just Ben

