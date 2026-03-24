How to Get to Ultra 2026 Without Dealing With Downtown Traffic!

If you’re heading to Ultra this weekend, let’s be smart about one thing… getting there. Because driving into Downtown Miami during Ultra is a setup.

So depending on where you’re coming from, here’s how you should be moving.

If you’re coming from Broward or Palm Beach, Tri-Rail is a really easy option.

They have stations all along the way, and now you can ride straight into MiamiCentral in Downtown. The biggest thing… they’re running late-night trains after the festival ends, so you’re not stuck trying to figure out how to get home with everyone else.

If you’re coming from a little farther, like Orlando, or even just want a smoother ride, Brightline will take you straight into MiamiCentral. From there, you’re basically steps away from the action. And yes, if you’re booking, use ULTRA15 to save on your fare.

Now, if you’re local, Miami-Dade Transit might be the easiest move.

Take Metrorail, connect to Metromover, and it’ll drop you right in front of Bayfront Park. No parking, no stress. And both will stay running for two extra hours after the festival ends, so you’re covered getting home too.

Bottom line, all of these options get you in and out without dealing with traffic. You just have to pick what works best for you.

Let me know how you’re getting there, and as always, I will definitely do the same. Besitos.