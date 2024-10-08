How to know if you are in an evacuation zone in Florida

Residents On Florida's West Coast Prepare For Hurricane Milton ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 07: Traffic is heavy as thousands evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton as it churns in the Gulf of Mexico on October 07, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Milton, which comes on heels of the destructive Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 5 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast near St. Petersburg and Tampa, where it is projected to make landfall Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

As we navigate through this hurricane, it’s vital to know your evacuation zone, especially with Hurricane Milton—now a Category 5 storm—heading towards Tampa Bay. Although we’re not in the direct path, its effects could still reach us.

In Florida, evacuation zones range from A to F. Zone A is the most vulnerable and typically evacuated first, while Zone F is evacuated last. Knowing your zone can help you make critical decisions.

Visit the Florida Department of Emergency Management’s website to find out your evacuation area by entering your home address. With Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announcing voluntary evacuations for mobile home parks, it’s crucial to act quickly if you’re in one of those areas.

Keep an eye on our website and local news for updates as Hurricane Milton approaches. Preparation is key to keeping our families safe. Let’s stay alert and weather this storm together!