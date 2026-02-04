How to Turn Yourself Into a Caricature Using ChatGPT!

If you’ve been following along, you already know I love a good internet challenge. Last week, we were all having fun with the “Who are your celebrity parents?” trend. This week, we’re switching it up.

This time, I used ChatGPT to create a bright, colorful caricature style illustration of myself that captures my life, my career, and my everyday vibe. From the on-air mic to the Miami energy and the cafecito, it came together pretty spot on.

So now, it’s a challenge.

How to Create Your Own Caricature Using ChatGPT

If you want to try it, here’s exactly how to do it.

Upload a clear photo of yourself. Ask ChatGPT this prompt:

“Create a bright, colorful caricature style illustration of me based on everything you know about me. Use bold colors and a fun artistic style. Make sure it looks like me and include details that represent my personality, lifestyle, and career.”

Review the image and ask for edits until it actually feels like you.

The goal is simple. Create an image that actually reflects who you are, not just what you look like.

What would your caricature look like, and what detail would absolutely have to be included?

Let me know in the comments below. As always, I will definitely do the same. Besitos!