Huizenga Park Reopens in Downtown Fort Lauderdale After $15M Makeover

Florida’s state parks and campgrounds reopen (with restrictions) OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA (Steve daPonte)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

After more than five years of construction, Huizenga Park is officially ready for its long-awaited comeback.

The $15 million renovation transforms the 3.6-acre downtown park into a vibrant green space designed for the city’s rapidly growing urban core. New features include a large open lawn, a children’s play area, waterfront seating, a permanent food truck, and the first dog run in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Downtown residents say the reopening is a big win, especially for families and pet owners. City leaders agree, noting the park was inspired by successful urban spaces in cities like Manhattan, Dallas, and Detroit. With downtown now home to roughly 27,000 residents — a 70% increase over the past five years — the park was designed to serve as a shared outdoor living space.

The park will feature overnight security and more than 160 free community events, including yoga, Zumba, and dog-friendly fitness classes. A Sweetwater restaurant is also planned to open later this fall.

Huizenga Park’s grand opening is set for Saturday, January 22, 2026, at 10 a.m., with free events all weekend, including a farmer’s market and a movie on the lawn.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need