Huizenga Park Reopens in Downtown Fort Lauderdale After $15M Makeover

After more than five years of construction, Huizenga Park is officially ready for its long-awaited comeback.

The $15 million renovation transforms the 3.6-acre downtown park into a vibrant green space designed for the city’s rapidly growing urban core. New features include a large open lawn, a children’s play area, waterfront seating, a permanent food truck, and the first dog run in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Downtown residents say the reopening is a big win, especially for families and pet owners. City leaders agree, noting the park was inspired by successful urban spaces in cities like Manhattan, Dallas, and Detroit. With downtown now home to roughly 27,000 residents — a 70% increase over the past five years — the park was designed to serve as a shared outdoor living space.

The park will feature overnight security and more than 160 free community events, including yoga, Zumba, and dog-friendly fitness classes. A Sweetwater restaurant is also planned to open later this fall.

Huizenga Park’s grand opening is set for Saturday, January 22, 2026, at 10 a.m., with free events all weekend, including a farmer’s market and a movie on the lawn.