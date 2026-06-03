Humane Society of Broward County Is Bringing Back Puppy Yoga

Gaston County abandoned puppies
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

If your idea of stress relief involves puppies, yoga mats and plenty of tail wags, this event might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Puppy Yoga is bringing together the relaxation of traditional yoga with the pure joy of playing with adorable puppies. During the 60 minute class, participants will move through gentle yoga poses while adoptable puppies from the Humane Society of Broward County roam freely throughout the room.

Don’t be surprised if your downward dog is interrupted by a few puppy kisses, cuddles or playful distractions. That’s all part of the experience.

Beyond being a fun and unique workout, Puppy Yoga helps socialize the puppies while raising awareness for pet adoption. Organizers say the event is designed to promote mindfulness, reduce stress and create meaningful connections between participants and the animals.

Each class is limited to 30 participants, helping ensure plenty of puppy interaction for everyone involved.

The cost to participate is $30 per person, and spots are expected to fill quickly.

Whether you’re a seasoned yogi, a dog lover or just looking for a reason to smile, Puppy Yoga may be one of the happiest ways to spend an hour.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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