Humane Society of Broward County Is Bringing Back Puppy Yoga

If your idea of stress relief involves puppies, yoga mats and plenty of tail wags, this event might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Puppy Yoga is bringing together the relaxation of traditional yoga with the pure joy of playing with adorable puppies. During the 60 minute class, participants will move through gentle yoga poses while adoptable puppies from the Humane Society of Broward County roam freely throughout the room.

Don’t be surprised if your downward dog is interrupted by a few puppy kisses, cuddles or playful distractions. That’s all part of the experience.

Beyond being a fun and unique workout, Puppy Yoga helps socialize the puppies while raising awareness for pet adoption. Organizers say the event is designed to promote mindfulness, reduce stress and create meaningful connections between participants and the animals.

Each class is limited to 30 participants, helping ensure plenty of puppy interaction for everyone involved.

The cost to participate is $30 per person, and spots are expected to fill quickly.

Whether you’re a seasoned yogi, a dog lover or just looking for a reason to smile, Puppy Yoga may be one of the happiest ways to spend an hour.