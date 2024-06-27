Humane Society of Broward County Offering Half-Off Price For Cats in Honor of Stanley Cup Win

In the wake of the Florida Panthers’ exhilarating Stanley Cup victory, the Humane Society of Broward County is joining in the celebration with a heartfelt initiative aimed at finding loving homes for their furry residents. From Wednesday through Sunday, the shelter is offering special half-price adoption fees for all cats, inspired by the Panthers’ triumphant season.

A Tribute to Panthers Players

Adding an extra touch of Panthers spirit, the shelter has affectionately named several of its adoptable cats after key players from the team. Among them are Bennett, Barkov, Cousins, Stolarz, Bobrovsky, and Verhaeghe — these “trophy cats” are eagerly waiting to score big by becoming part of your family.

Special Adoption Fees

During this special event, adoption fees for kittens will be reduced by over $60, while fees for cats over six months old will be discounted by $40. This is a perfect opportunity for cat lovers to welcome a new feline companion into their homes while also supporting a worthy cause.

What’s Included

All adopted pets from the Humane Society of Broward County are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and come with preliminary vaccinations. Additionally, each adoption includes a 14-day limited health care plan from VCA Animal Hospitals and a bag of Purina One pet food, ensuring a smooth transition for your new furry friend.

Visit and Adoption Details

Located conveniently at 2070 Griffin Road, just west of I-95, the shelter is open seven days a week to accommodate potential adopters. Adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about the adoption process or to view available pets, interested individuals can visit the Humane Society of Broward County’s website at www.humanebroward.com.

Join in the Celebration

Whether you’re a die-hard Panthers fan looking to extend the celebration or simply someone who wants to give a deserving cat a forever home, this adoption event provides a meaningful way to make a difference. By opening your heart and home to one of these “trophy cats,” you not only enrich your own life but also give a deserving animal a second chance at happiness.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to score big with a new furry companion while supporting the mission of the Humane Society of Broward County. Together, let’s celebrate the Panthers’ victory and make a positive impact in our community.