Hurricane Helene Causes Flight Cancellations in South Florida!

Hurricane Helene has intensified to a Category 2 storm, causing significant travel disruptions across South Florida. Major airports are experiencing a wave of delays and cancellations, with over 15,000 flights impacted nationwide.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, travelers face 15 delays and 53 cancellations, while Miami International Airport reports 26 canceled arrivals and 23 departures. Additionally, both Tallahassee and Tampa airports have temporarily closed.

Cruise passengers should also check with their lines, as many ships are unable to dock due to rough seas. If you’re planning to travel soon, be sure to verify your flight status and set up text alerts for real-time updates. Stay safe and stay informed!