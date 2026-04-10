Hurricane Season Expected to Be Slightly Less Active This Year

FILE: A NOAA satellite image of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa south of Jamaica. Melissa has been retired from the list of hurricane names.

There may be a little relief this hurricane season… but not a free pass.

Researchers at Colorado State University are predicting a “somewhat below normal” Atlantic hurricane season. Their latest forecast calls for 13 named storms, with six becoming hurricanes and just two reaching major strength.

That’s slightly lower than the typical averages of 14 to 15 storms, seven hurricanes, and three major ones.

The outlook is largely driven by changing ocean and climate conditions. Cooler waters in parts of the Atlantic, along with a shift from weak La Niña conditions toward El Niño, are expected to play a big role. El Niño typically increases wind shear, which can disrupt and weaken storm development.

That said, warmer waters in the western Atlantic are still in play, meaning storms can still form and strengthen.

Bottom line… a quieter season is possible, but it only takes one to make it serious.