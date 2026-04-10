Hurricane Season Expected to Be Slightly Less Active This Year

Hurricane Melissa satellite image
Hurricane Melissa retired FILE: A NOAA satellite image of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa south of Jamaica. Melissa has been retired from the list of hurricane names. (NOAA/Via WMO)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

There may be a little relief this hurricane season… but not a free pass.

Researchers at Colorado State University are predicting a “somewhat below normal” Atlantic hurricane season. Their latest forecast calls for 13 named storms, with six becoming hurricanes and just two reaching major strength.

That’s slightly lower than the typical averages of 14 to 15 storms, seven hurricanes, and three major ones.

The outlook is largely driven by changing ocean and climate conditions. Cooler waters in parts of the Atlantic, along with a shift from weak La Niña conditions toward El Niño, are expected to play a big role. El Niño typically increases wind shear, which can disrupt and weaken storm development.

That said, warmer waters in the western Atlantic are still in play, meaning storms can still form and strengthen.

Bottom line… a quieter season is possible, but it only takes one to make it serious.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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