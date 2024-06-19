Ian James Parenting Hack For Birthday’s

18 family members infected after attending grandfather’s birthday party FILE PHOTO: A family is mourning the loss of a grandfather who died from the coronavirus days after his 75th birthday party, as 18 relatives who attended the get-together are also recovering after testing positive. (Free-Photos/Pixabay/Free-Photos/Pixabay)

We’ve all been to those birthday parties...the parents spend a TON of money renting out a jump place for a bunch of kids they don’t really know, pay crazy money for inflatables, balloons, party bags and more! At the end of the day it can be hundreds, maybe even thousands to spoil your kid on their birthday!

My wife and I have two boys (8yr & 5yr old) and we came up with “Yes Day”. They simply get too choose whatever they want to do, go, eat etc for the entire day. Now if you kid has expensive taste (that might be your fault) it could get expensive. My 5 year old wanted to go to Cali Coffee, Sawgrass Mall, the arcade, get a Snow Cone and then go to the Panthers watch party.

I’d say we got out pretty good! Try it for your kids next birthday and let me know how the “Yes Day” goes!