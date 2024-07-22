Ian’s Top Spots For Ice Cream in South Florida

Who doesn’t scream for Ice Cream?!?!

Ice cream cones

By Ian James

Yesterday (Sunday July 21st) was National Ice Cream Day and there are so many great spots to grab a scoop, I thought I would give you a few of my favorites! Weather you’re looking for something unique or something to satisfy that sweet tooth, these are my go to places with the family!

#1 Sweet Aloha Ice Cream - 8600 W State Rd 84 ste a, Davie, FL 33324

You HAVE to try their Guava Cheesecake Ice Cream!

#2 Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant - 128 S Federal Hwy, Dania Beach, FL 33004

I mean...if you haven’t been you have to go at least once and experience this South Florida landmark!

Where is your favorite spot to grab Ice Cream?

