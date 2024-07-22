Ian’s Top Spots For Ice Cream in South Florida

Yesterday (Sunday July 21st) was National Ice Cream Day and there are so many great spots to grab a scoop, I thought I would give you a few of my favorites! Weather you’re looking for something unique or something to satisfy that sweet tooth, these are my go to places with the family!

#1 Sweet Aloha Ice Cream - 8600 W State Rd 84 ste a, Davie, FL 33324

You HAVE to try their Guava Cheesecake Ice Cream!

#2 Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant - 128 S Federal Hwy, Dania Beach, FL 33004

I mean...if you haven’t been you have to go at least once and experience this South Florida landmark!

Where is your favorite spot to grab Ice Cream?