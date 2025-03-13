If you haven’t upgraded to a Real ID yet, the deadline is May 7—and without it, you won’t be able to

If you haven’t upgraded to a Real ID yet, the deadline is May 7—and without it, you won’t be able to:

Board a domestic flight (even if you’re not leaving the country)

(even if you’re not leaving the country) Enter a military base

Access secure federal facilities

What’s the Difference?

A Real ID looks just like a regular driver’s license, except for a small gold star in the upper right corner.

How to Get One:

You must visit a driver’s license service center or tax collector’s office in person ( appointments recommended! ).

visit a or in person ( ). Bring the required documents: For U.S. Citizens: One of the following: For Non-Citizens: One of the following:

One of the following: One of the following: Valid, unexpired U.S. passport



Original or certified birth certificate

birth certificate

Consular Report of Birth Abroad



Certificate of Naturalization or Certificate of Citizenship

or Valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card (I-551)



Valid passport (except for asylum seekers/refugees)

(except for asylum seekers/refugees)

Other government-issued document showing full name

showing full name

DHS document proving lawful presence

Additional Requirements for All Applicants:

Social Security Card or proof of Social Security number

or proof of Social Security number Two documents showing proof of residence

showing proof of If your name has changed due to marriage or divorce, you must update it with Citizen and Immigration Services (CIS) first.

Plan Ahead!

Visit the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website for a complete list of required documents before heading to the office. Don’t wait until the last minute—the deadline is approaching fast!