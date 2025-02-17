Igloo Recalls Over 1 Million Rolling Coolers Due to Finger Amputation Risk

If you own an Igloo 90-quart Flip & Tow rolling cooler, you may want to check for a major recall. More than 1 million of these coolers, sold nationwide at retailers like Amazon, Costco, and Target, are being recalled after reports of serious fingertip injuries—including amputations.

The issue? The tow handle on these coolers can pinch users’ fingers, posing a risk of severe injuries. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has reported 12 cases of amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations.

These coolers were sold between January 2019 and January 2025 for $80 to $140. They feature a tow handle with “IGLOO” printed on the side and come in various colors. A full list of affected models is available online.

If you have one, stop using it immediately and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle. Reach them at 888-943-5182, via email at igloo90qt@sedgwick.com, or visit Igloo’s recall page for more details. Stay safe and check your cooler today!