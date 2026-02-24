Influencer Sparks Outrage After Claiming She Washes Underwear in Hotel Coffee Makers

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A social media influencer is going viral for all the wrong reasons after posting a video claiming she washes her dirty underwear in hotel room coffee makers.

Yes. You read that correctly.

Influencer Tara Woodcox shared what she called a “travel hack,” saying she learned from a flight attendant that hotel coffee machines can double as a mini washing machine in a pinch. Instead of brewing coffee, she suggested using it to clean underwear.

The internet did not take this lightly.

Commenters flooded her page calling the idea unsanitary, inconsiderate, and flat-out disgusting. Many said they would never use a hotel coffee maker again.

After backlash intensified — and rumors of a possible lawsuit began circulating — Woodcox posted a follow-up video claiming the original was a joke and that she has “never actually done that.” She said she found the controversy “entertaining.”

Online commenters weren’t convinced.

While reports of legal action remain unconfirmed, one thing is clear: please only put coffee in the coffee maker. Especially if it’s not yours.

