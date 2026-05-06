Instagram Users Are Reporting Major Follower Drops Amid Alleged Bot Purge!

FILE - The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone in Boston, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

A lot of people woke up today looking at their Instagram follower count like… “wait a minute.”

Reports are claiming Instagram is doing another major cleanup targeting fake, spam, inactive, and bot accounts and some influencers and big pages are apparently seeing massive drops overnight.

Now before everybody starts spiraling, this doesn’t necessarily mean people unfollowed you. The platform has done these purges before to clear out accounts that aren’t real or haven’t been active in years.

And honestly? A lot of creators are saying this might actually help in the long run because fake followers don’t engage with your content anyway. So while the number might look smaller, your engagement could end up looking healthier and more accurate.

Still though… social media is social media, and you already know some people are refreshing their apps every five minutes trying to figure out who disappeared.