The Internet Can’t Stop Arguing About This New Man Cereal

A new breakfast cereal is stirring up debate online, and honestly, the name alone is enough to get people talking.

It’s called Man Cereal, and the brand describes it as “Serious Nutrition. Un Serious Name.” The cereal comes in four flavors including Cinnamon, Fruity, Salted Fudge and Maple Bacon. Each serving contains 15 grams of protein, 2.5 grams of creatine and 160 calories.

According to the company, it’s the first widely available ready to eat cereal formulated with creatine, a supplement popular among gym goers for helping support muscle performance and recovery.

The product’s name has become just as controversial as what’s inside the box. Critics on social media have blasted the idea of a cereal seemingly marketed toward men, calling it unnecessary and outdated. Others have embraced the joke, saying they’re eager to give it a try.

The founders insist the name isn’t meant to be taken too seriously. They say it started as a placeholder during development and eventually stuck. In fact, they say more than a third of their customers are women.

One thing everyone seems to agree on is the price. A six serving box costs $19.99, making it one of the more expensive cereals you’ll find on the shelf.

Nutrition experts say the cereal may be a convenient option for people looking to boost their protein and creatine intake, but it shouldn’t replace a balanced diet built around whole foods.

So the real question is: would you pour yourself a bowl of Man Cereal, or is this just another case of clever marketing getting people talking?