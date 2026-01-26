Is Cameron Diaz the Next Celebrity Eyeing a Move to Miami?

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Cameron Diaz attends a photocall for "Sex Tape" at Corinthia Hotel London on September 3, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, Cameron Diaz was spotted exploring Miami’s luxury real estate market late last year. The actress reportedly toured a sprawling Pinecrest estate priced at $16.4 million and owned by Jeff Green of the Houston Rockets.

The seven-bedroom, seven-bath mansion features expansive grounds, a chef’s kitchen, and a resort-style pool — a prime example of the high-end properties drawing celebrity interest to South Florida. Diaz was reportedly joined by her husband, Benji Madden, as the couple also viewed other Miami-area homes. No offers have been made so far, per TMZ, as their Beverly Hills property remains on the market after a price reduction.

The potential move would place Diaz among a growing list of stars investing in South Florida, including Mark Wahlberg in Delray Beach, Larry Page in Coconut Grove, The Weeknd in Coral Gables, and Robbie Williams. As Diaz weighs her options, Miami’s celebrity appeal continues to rise.