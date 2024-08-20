Is This The Worst Pizza You’ve Ever Seen? Viral Pizza From MIA Airport Is Getting Roasted

Pepperoni: File photo. The pepperoni did not come from a pizza, but some pieces of the spicy salami wound up on a woman's porch and car. (Wirestock)

Miami is known for its vibrant culture, beautiful beaches, and diverse food scene. But lately, it’s gained unwanted attention for a pizza that has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. If you’ve been following the latest food fiascos, you might have come across the infamous rectangular pizza from Miami International Airport that’s left many scratching their heads.

On August 14, Reddit user TheIndustrialMachine shared a post that quickly caught the internet’s eye. The post showcased a pizza from Maestro Della Pizza, a spot located in Miami International Airport’s Central Terminal, Concourse E. The image of this pizza, unfortunately, is far from appetizing.

According to the Redditor’s account, the pizza in question was a plain cheese pizza. It seemed like a straightforward choice, but what arrived was anything but ordinary. The pizza resembled something more akin to a school cafeteria special or a last-minute attempt at home cooking.

The dough was shaped into a rectangular form, resembling a store-bought frozen pizza. The layer of red sauce was barely visible beneath what can only be described as an underwhelming cheese situation. Instead of a gooey, melty cheese layer that you’d expect, the pizza was topped with two and a half slices of what looked like pre-sliced mozzarella. And to add insult to injury, the cheese was clearly not melted. At all.

It’s no wonder that this culinary creation became the subject of mockery and disbelief. In an airport known for its diverse food options, this pizza seemed like an unfortunate outlier. One can only imagine the disappointment of travelers expecting a quick and satisfying meal only to be met with this lackluster offering.

While this pizza might have gone viral for its disappointing appearance, it serves as a reminder of the importance of quality and presentation, even in quick-service eateries. Miami’s food scene has a lot to offer, and hopefully, this unfortunate pizza experience will remain an outlier rather than a trendsetter.

So, if you find yourself passing through Miami International Airport, perhaps consider exploring other dining options before settling for a pizza that might leave you with more questions than satisfaction. After all, Miami’s vibrant food culture deserves better representation than this viral misstep.